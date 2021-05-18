Warning: Be Cautious Over Buying Or Eating Conch

THE Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority’s (BAHFSA) Food Safety and Quality Unit has again advised consumers not to purchase or consume any raw fresh conch or conch that they suspect was not properly handled and/or fully cooked.

The advisory remains in place until the source of the contamination leading to recent conch poisoning cases can be determined.

“Note that the purchasing and/or consumption of raw conch will be at your own risk,” BAHFSA said in a press release.

An active investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the suspected conch poisoning.

“Until their findings are known, we ask that all conch vendors discontinue the preparation and sale of raw (fresh) conch dishes immediately,” BAHFSA said. “Upon the completion of the investigations, BAHFSA will make its recommendations with regard to the consumption of raw conch.”

BAHFSA strongly advises all consumers to only eat well-cooked conch at this time, heated at 100 degrees C (212 degrees F) for more than 10 minutes to ensure the destruction of any potential pathogenic organisms. It is also advised that this cooked conch not be left at temperatures above 5 degrees C (41 degrees F) for more than two hours, otherwise, throw it out.

Anyone who has consumed raw conch and feels ill is asked to seek treatment at the nearest clinic, hospital or doctor’s office.

BAHFSA asks that those affected provide the place and date of purchase and any other pertinent information or personal samples requested by medical personnel. BAHFSA requests that all medical facilities, including those on the Family Islands, report any suspected cases of gastroenteritis or conch poisoning to the Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health.

Contact BAHFSA at bahfsa@bahamas.gov. bs, christopherworrell@ bahamas.gov.bs or patriciajjohnson@bahamas.gov.bs for any additional inquiries.