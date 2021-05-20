Man Charged With Rape

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 28-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with rape.

John Pratt appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of having sex with a 35-year-old woman without her consent on May 11.

Due to the nature of the offence, he was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to July 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Pratt was remanded into custody until that time.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.