A Comic's View: Covid Jokes To Help Ease Our Anxiety

By Iñigo ‘Naughty’ Zenicazelaya

Humour is proven stress reliever and although some may not like the idea of making fun during tough times like the COVID-19 global pandemic, millions of ‘posters’ on line have flooded social media platforms with funny memes, jokes, videos, GIFs to lessen the panic of the pandemic.

As ‘work from home’ gained momentum worldwide, people have more personal time with their devices, and are busy expressing their feelings in creative, funny ways.

When the Covid vaccines were rolled out globally the memes have evolved.

Just like the lockdown memes that kept us laughing despite everything this year, the best vaccine memes and jokes have flooded our timelines with major “funny”.

Whether it’s vaccine jokes against the anti-vax movement or the memes about people realising they now face imminent return to normal life, the vaccine memes just keep going viral.

See a perfect example below :

“My boyfriend got his covid vaccine yesterday and I can tell you the most prominent side effect is the inability to shut up about getting the covid vaccine,” tweeted a Twitter user.

More than 300,000 likes later, it’s still going!

Surprisingly memes have really taken on a new purpose in 2021.

Once, they were something we engaged with when a celebrity did something wild, eliciting a laugh and a possible share.

However with all the atrocities of 2020, memes have become something of a distraction or escape from peak anxiety.

With everything going out of control and scary, the memes reminded us that we’re all in this together and that actually, in times of crisis, we can still laugh at it all, the good the bad and the ugly.

Covid memes certainly have helped ease my anxiety every time a new lockdown announcement was due, and the vaccine memes are no different.

I’ve put together a “six pack” of the best vaccine jokes and memes I’ve seen and that made me laugh (which is hard to do) online right now.

Thank me later…

1 Why would COVID- 19 won’t do any harm to Hollywood actor Tom Hanks?

“He has already survived a World War, being stranded on an island, being stranded at an airport, a failed moon landing, an emergency flight landing on the river and a ship hijacking.”

2 “This is your pilot speaking. I’m working from home today”

3 Important questions to ask your pet if you’re working from home: Are you at work? Are we working together? Did you forget to wear your pants? Are we coworkers? Are you the employee of the month? Are you my supervisor? Who hired you.

4 Why did the chicken cross the road? Because the chicken behind it didn’t know how to socially distance properly.

5 It’s been almost a week me and wife are working from home due to coronavirus situation. I think we will kill each other before the virus does.

6 For office folks suddenly working from home: Drink water, get sunlight and you’re basically a house plant with more emotions.

Vaccines are no joke, do your due diligence and research.

Consult your physician and ask as many questions as needs be, and then let your conscience be your guide. Either way it’s your choice and yours alone don’t let anyone tell you other wise or try to influence you.

Laugh now, cry later!!