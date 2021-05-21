Man Accused Of Assaulting, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man accused of assaulting and threatening to harm his ex-girlfriend earlier this month was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Aaron Mackey stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Friday after police alleged that he assaulted and issued threats of harm to his ex-girlfriend, Benielle Ferguson, on May 18.

Mackey was also accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s iPhone and iPhone case, valued at $413.86 on the same day.

During Friday’s hearing, Mackey initially pleaded guilty to the stealing charge, but not guilty to the other two offences.

He told the court that he and his then girlfriend had got into an argument when he walked away with her phone in his hand. Mackey claimed that after he realized he had the phone, he later returned it to her. Because of his claims, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt told him she could not accept his guilty plea for the stealing offence and later recorded a not guilty plea.

His case was adjourned to August 17 for trial. He was also granted bail at $1,500 with one surety.