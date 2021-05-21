Man Accused Of Fox Hill Murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old man was sent to prison on Friday after being accused of murdering a man in the Fox Hill area earlier this month.

Dwayne “Gup Gup” Davis, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the murder of Deondre Knowles on May 15.

According to police reports, shortly after 7am that day, a man was walking on Grant Street when he discovered the lifeless body of a man with several gunshot wounds.

At the time, police said it appeared that the body had been there “for some time” and added that the victim was in his mid-20s to early-30s.

During Friday’s hearing, Davis was not required to enter a plea to the charge and his case was adjourned to August 19 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

Jamaal Ferguson, 21, also appeared before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt charged with three counts of attempted murder and six counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police allege that Ferguson tried to kill Rashad Sullivan, Rakemio Lightbourne and Tyrone Newbold on Friday, May 14. He was also accused of using a handgun to endanger their lives on the same day.

It is also alleged that Ferguson possessed a firearm with intent to endanger three other lives, namely Dwayne Fox, Myesha Stuart and Malrinique Stuart, on April 26.

During Friday’s hearing, Ferguson was not required to enter a plea to the charges and was subsequently remanded to prison until August 19 for a VBI.

Anthony Bethel, 68, was also charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police allege that Bethel tried to kill Nikerlange Lazard in George Town, Exuma, on February 11. Officers also alleged that he used a handgun with intent to endanger Lazard’s life the same day.

Due to the nature of the charges, he was not required to enter a plea to the offences and his case was adjourned to August 18 for VBI.