Body Found After Fire Extinguished

The body of a man was found after a fire was extinguished in a building on Berkley Street, Ridgeland Park West on Friday night.
According to reports, the Fire Department were called to the blaze at the two-storey building at around 9.30pm.
After the fire was put out, officers searched the interior of the building and found the man in a bathtub on the top floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating.
