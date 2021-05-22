0

Body Found After Fire Extinguished

As of Saturday, May 22, 2021

The body of a man was found after a fire was extinguished in a building on Berkley Street, Ridgeland Park West on Friday night.

According to reports, the Fire Department were called to the blaze at the two-storey building at around 9.30pm.

After the fire was put out, officers searched the interior of the building and found the man in a bathtub on the top floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.

