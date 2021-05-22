Two Dead In Separate Abaco Traffic Accidents

Two people are dead after two separate traffic accidents on Abaco.

In the first incident, shortly before 10pm on Friday, a grey BMW collided with a grey Dodge Caravan on SC Bootle Highway.

Two men, believed to be from Treasure Cay, were in the BMW and were extracted using the Jaws of Life. The passenger died at the scene while the driver suffered leg injuries.

A woman from Murphy Town who was driving the Dodge Caravan was seriously injured.

Both of the injured were taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic.

The second incident happened on Saturday shortly before 8am when an aqua coloured Suzuki Swift hit a utility pole on the Cherokee Sound Highway.

EMS personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Investigations into both accidents are ongoing.