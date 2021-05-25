Police Handing Out Fines For Emergency Breaches

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE emergency order restrictions banning social gatherings, police in New Providence continue to crack down and fine offenders who breach the law.
In separate incidents recently, police cited a business and a host of an event at a home for breaches of the emergency order.
Officer-in-charge of the COVID Enforcement Unit, Chief Superintendent Zhivago Dames confirmed yesterday that a co-owner of a hookah lounge was cited, meaning they will have to pay fines—about $4,000 in total—or go to court.
Meanwhile, video circulated on social media showing an event that occurred on Saturday at a person's home. The video showed guests sitting at decorated tables with food on display. Police were filmed telling the guests they will be fined as well as the host.
“So you’ll be ticketed $300 and the owner will be cited $2,000 plus $300 for every person we ticket here today," an officer says in the recording. "Now who’s the owner of the property?"
CSP Dames said the fines for social gatherings start at $2,000. The person hosting the social gathering is also fined $300 for every attendee at the gathering. Persons attending will be fined $300.
According to the latest emergency order, for second schedule islands, which includes New Providence, people cannot host nor attend a gathering in a private residence or facility except for a wedding in accordance with order 50.
CSP Dames said the officers visited the home on Saturday after being contacted by "concerned members of the public”.
“Persons who live in the area and seeing what’s going on would’ve called and based on that officers went to the location,” CSP Dames said.
“The officer went there based on information that they would’ve received... When they got there, they found that a breach was being conducted. Again, they asked for the person who were hosting the event because he wanted to make sure that the person who was hosting the event was cited.
“We have not only went to that location, over the weeks and months that has passed, we went to a number of places. Bars, private residence where persons were having functions, persons having parties, beaches and persons who would’ve had parties and they were all cited for breaches of the COVID-19 orders.”
In the case of the lounge, CSP Dames noted police cited the business on two occasions on Sunday.
“On one occasion, they were cited for operating a prohibited business and then the other occasion, which was that day, they were cited for hosting a social gathering.”
He was not able to say the number of persons police saw at the lounge.
To report social gatherings or breaches of the emergency order, call police at 702-9967, 702-9968 and 702-9969.
DDK 12 hours, 19 minutes ago
This is nothing less than the wholesale robbery and terrorization of The People at the behest of a madman in the overblown name if a so-called pandemical virus. How much longer will The People stand for this piratical plundering and pillage?
themessenger 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
I hope you be singing from the same hymn book when you on the ventilator 🙊🙈
themessenger 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
129 new cases and two more deaths ova da weekend. Lets throw a party 🎉🍻🎂🥂🎉
John 31 minutes ago
Minnis, as the competent authority, just made the police and law enforcement officers jobs more difficult when he implemented this no masks, no tests for persons who are fully vaccinated. Firstly if someone is not wearing a mask or not wanting to be tested, authorities must confirm that they have been vaccinated. Secondly, they must confirm the credentials the persons submit are genuine. So what happens is a person dines in or travels using a fake vaccine passport and this is not discovered until after the fact? After the person has dined or is long gone from The Bahamas?
