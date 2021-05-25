Two More Deaths And 129 Cases Confirmed Over Weekend

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas recorded 129 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and two new deaths.
The two deaths included a 37-year-old woman and a 75-old-man, both of New Providence.
Currently, 45 people are hospitalised, including four in the intensive care unit.
Health Minister Renward Wells said on Wednesday that 53 of the country’s COVID-19 deaths occurred during the third wave of the virus.
The third wave, he told The Tribune yesterday, began on February 28. Since his speech on Wednesday, the country has recorded five additional COVID-19 deaths, meaning 58 deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 during the third wave.
Fifty thousand two hundred and forty-two people have received a first or second dose of the COVID- 19 vaccine in the Bahamas to date, according to the latest figures. These include 44,226 who have received one dose and 6,016 people who have received both doses.
Dr Merceline Dahl- Regis, special advisor to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and chair of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, said on Sunday that officials will start administering second doses to Family Islands during June.
“We are pleased with the islands whose residents have come out in large numbers to receive the vaccine,” she said. “In particular, the residents of Grand Bahama should be congratulated. The data show that the vaccine campaign there is working. The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama is decreasing. To date hospitalisations are at a low level and there are no ICU admissions.
“The national COVID- 19 vaccination campaign has been ongoing for nine weeks. It began in mid- March with a distribution plan by priority groups. This included healthcare workers, persons 60 years of age and older and members of the uniformed branches.
“The uptake among the 60 and above age group was strong. We see here that at the beginning of the campaign the citizens and residents vaccinated were predominantly over the age of 60, at 52 per cent. However, in the past week, 76 per cent of those receiving the first dose of the vaccine were between the ages of 18 and 50. It is noteworthy that the uptake appears to be increasing in the 18-50 age group. This is expected to continue in the coming weeks. We take note of the data of the uptake among specific professional groups so far.”
The country now has 11,579 confirmed cases. Experts have previously said the actual case count is likely higher than what is reported due to testing constraints. More than 95,000 tests have been completed, however.
The death toll from the virus is 226.
