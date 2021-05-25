Victim Shot In Face By Gunman

NEW Providence police are investigating a shooting incident on Friday on Malaysia Way that left a man in hospital.
According to initial reports, shortly before 8pm, a man was walking along Malaysia Way in Elizabeth Estates when he was approached by a gunman. The suspect discharged the firearm in his direction, resulting in the victim being struck in the face. He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.
