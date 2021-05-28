Man Fined For Threatening To Kill Former Girlfriend

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man who threatened to kill his former girlfriend was on Friday fined $500.

Sebastian Johnson was arrested after he hurled verbal death threats at his former partner on May 25.

He admitted the offence during his hearing before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The prosecution said around 7.20pm that day, Johnson called the complainant and told her he was going to kill her and her entire family. An investigation into the complaint led to the accused’s arrest a short time later. During his interview with police, he admitted using his neighbour's phone to call and threaten his ex-girlfriend.

On Friday, Johnson told the magistrate the incident only happened because his ex-girlfriend had sent some guys to fight his current girlfriend. He claimed when he came home from work that day, he found his girlfriend crying and holding her stomach. He said when he asked her what was wrong, she told him she had been stopped by three men in a Honda car who questioned her about an argument she and Johnson had gotten into with his ex-girlfriend. He claimed one of the men hit his girlfriend in the stomach area during the confrontation.

“I was scared, and I didn’t know what to say in the moment,” he said. “I just wanted her to leave us alone and the fact that she was sending people after me, made me scared.”

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate Swain fined Johnson $500. If he fails to pay the fine, he could risk spending two months in prison.