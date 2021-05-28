Three New Deaths Confirmed

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

THE country recorded 62 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and three new deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 46 of those new cases are infections in New Providence, 16 are on Grand Bahama and the remaining one is in Cat Island. Fifteen of the COVID-19 cases reported by Grand Bahama were confirmed between November 2020 and early May. They have been incorporated in these newly confirmed cases.

Thirty-six women and 26 men make up the count for the 62 new cases.

The latest deaths are a 100-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. The two women who died are from New Providence, the elder one dying on May 25 and the younger one on May 26. The man is from Andros and he died on May 25.

Out of the 62 who recently tested positive for the virus, only one has a history of travel within the past 14 days.

Forty-seven people are currently hospitalised at Princess Margaret Hospital, Doctors Hospital, South Beach Clinic and Grand Bahama Health Services. Four of them are currently in the intensive care unit at Doctors Hospital.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bahamas stand at 11,684 with deaths at 229.

Due to the high rates of COVID-19 on Cat Island and Andros, the competent authority has those islands on lockdown for the next two weeks.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, 10,593 people were fortunate enough to have recovered, 90 of them listed as the latest to have recovered on Wednesday.

So far, 96,400 COVID-19 tests have been administered locally – 400 completed recently with 62 positive results, 329 negative results, eight repeated and eight inconclusive.

Results of newly confirmed cases were reported within 24 to 48 hours after the swabbing date.