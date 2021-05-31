Grand Bahama Wary Of Budget As ‘Political’ Tool

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

WHILE Grand Bahamians welcome the significant concessions and benefits announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in his budget communication last week, some see it as a “political” tool to entice voters before the next election.

“I believe it is a campaign budget…that is just filled with promises,” said Freeport businessman Darren Cooper, of D’s Car Rental.

He is disappointed that the government now sees fit to offer small businesses concessions four years into its administration.

“I listened and I am disappointed in the fact that after four years the government now sees the need to offer small businesses a concession when we have been asking (since) they took office,” he said.

Mr Cooper said Grand Bahamians want to see the manifestation of what is being promised, and not just hear about the pledges.

“I welcome the announcement of the projects, but I would feel better when we actually see the start of the work on those projects,” he said.

“I think that a bunch of promises have been made in the budget, and we want to see the manifestation. We are grateful for the concessions, but businesses were longing for these concessions four (years) ago and could have used them to sustain their businesses.

“I am grateful for what we have gotten and hope there will be no red tape in being able to embrace or enjoy the concessions.”

Businessman Brian Seymour believes that Dr Minnis is selling dreams and promises to Grand Bahamians.

He was sceptical about the plans announced for a four-story tower at Rand Memorial Hospital.

“What he said about the hospital about putting a tower up — that is a dream he is selling people. It cannot happen. If you understand how the government works, that will take 18 months before a shovel could hit the ground.

“What I expected from him was that the hospital by July 1 would be fully functional and operational, not a new dream,” Mr Seymour said. “So that is unrealistic and he is out of time.”

Mr Seymour said jobs are needed on the island.

“What people need are jobs, and he did not have anything like for Freeport. We need the economy to open up, and I was dismayed when he said…most of his Cabinet had been fully vaccinated, knowing we (are) in a situation with vaccine hesitancy. Why would you volunteer that information if all (of) Cabinet is not fully vaccinated when they are trying to open the country?”

The Freeport businessman said that the extension of the special economic recovery zone (SERZ) order is good and needed to happen.

When asked about customs duty and VAT concessions for construction-related work and purchase of property, Mr Seymour said he feels that it is only beneficial for a specific group of people.

He said: “Most people could hardly find money for food, so he was speaking to another segment. But the reality in Grand Bahama is people looking for something to eat, they looking for work, and they ain’t looking to buy no property. He (Dr Minnis) is speaking to one part of the community that is not really hurting, but most of the people I know have some serious issues.”

Businessman Anton Brookes, the owner of Island Traders Shop and Ship, thinks the concessions that the government has put forth are timely.

“I really appreciated the concessions from a business point of view,” he said. “I thought that extending the SERZ order was well received by the businesses, especially the hardware and appliance businesses.”

Mr Brookes said that it will encourage people to shop at home and not spend their money in the US.

“This will allow people to keep their jobs, especially in these economic times,” he added.

Mr Brookes was excited about the new employment tax credit.

“I have not gotten all the details of it, but from what I hear it sounds like it would be a good incentive to encourage businesses to hire more people, and get a tax break on VAT. So, it was some good stuff,” he said.

However, he would like to see the government move toward having taxes more equitable and not just putting them on the small man’s back.

Winston Pinnock, the owner of Jamaica Bahama Imports, criticised Dr Minnis on the timing of the “all goodies” promises made in his Budget Communication in the House.

“I think Hubert Minnis’s attempt to comfort us…is a day late and a dollar short. No doubt that there are lots of goodies in the package; the goodies we welcome.

“But, I see it as a politically motivated plan to entice people and the business community to warm up to the wickedness that this administration has done to us for a long time in so many ways.”

Mr Pinnock stated that Grand Bahamians have been through a lot in the last four years.

“There are lots of goodies and businesses should take advantage of them, but I am not prepared to credit Hubert Minnis for caring about Grand Bahama and the business community because of this budget and what he has done, but we welcome things that benefit us; we should have gotten them three and two years ago; it would have been much more appreciated,” he said.

“The timing of this budget is political. You cannot demonstrate kindness after being vicious to me for years and then all of a sudden you throw out the goodies. No, I am saying I am taking the goodies because I pay taxes and VAT, and as a citizen, I am deserving of whatever I get from the government, whatever they can offer. But had it come two or three years ago, I would have said well done. But in the fourth year, I am not prepared to say that after what you did in the previous years. You are giving lots of goodies, but I know what the motive is,” he said.