Man In Hospital ‘After Stabbing By Love Rival’

AN ABACO man was flown to New Providence for medical treatment after he was attacked by the supposed boyfriend of a female companion.

Police said shortly before 9pm, officers received a report about a man being brought into the Marsh Harbour Clinic with serious injuries. As a result, officers conducted enquiries and discovered that a man and a woman were sitting inside a vehicle in Dundas Town, Abaco, when they were approached by another man claiming to be the woman’s boyfriend.

“They got into a verbal altercation that became physical, resulting in the male attacking both the male and female with a sharp object,” police said. “All three persons received serious injuries about the body and were taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for medical attention.” The driver of the vehicle was later flown into New Providence for further medical attention while police have arrested another man in reference to this incident.

In other crime news, Grand Bahama police arrested a man after a search of his home netted dangerous drugs.

Around 1.30pm on Friday, officers from the Rapid Response Unit, acting on intelligence and armed with a search warrant, went to a two-story residential structure in Pinder’s Point. Police met a male occupant at the home.

A search was conducted in his presence when officers discovered a quantity of dangerous drugs and a large sum of cash in the amount of $4,600, suspected to be proceeds of crime. The resident was arrested and an investigation is continuing.