Man In Hospital After Shooting

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot on Monday night.

Police said after 10pm, officers responded to sounds of gunshots in the area of Prison Lane.

While on the way to the scene, officers saw a vehicle that had run into the wall of the Police Headquarters compound on East Street.

A guy got out of the vehicle and started running north on East Street. He was intercepted and it was discovered that he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where his condition is not known at this time.