Abaco Residents ‘Face Hardship’

TWO years after Hurricane Dorian destroyed Abaco, many residents still face immense hardship with some living in close proximity to raw sewerage and others living in cars.

This was the picture painted by Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder who told Parliament he would not sleep until his fellow Bahamians have a safe place to reside.

“The damage from superstorm Dorian is clear,” Mr Pinder said during his inaugural communication in the House of Assembly yesterday. “The land and the people are visibly affected two years on.”

Mr Pinder said the previous lack of representation “is real” as he told members of Parliament that basics like garbage collection and fire trucks were absent from the island.

He said: “The temporary housing domes were never completed properly. My Abaconians at their time of need were put in hard tents that are not safe or sanitary.

“Bahamians living with raw sewerage around them sharing electricity from neighbours with drop cords and living in cars is common.

“I am saddened. I am hurt how we were treated. Millions were spent with little to no help for the people.

“Our government workers are living in trailers parked outside the government complex offices and international airport. If you are lucky to have a house that is livable there is often no water.

“I will not sleep well until my fellow Bahamians have a safe place to sleep,” he said.