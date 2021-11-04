Art Of Graphix: Unlocking The Creative Spirit

Creative people are those who imagine the possibilities and wonders of the world. They can immerse themselves in imagination and fantasy, yet remain grounded enough to turn their dreams into reality. They are often described as dreamers, but that does not mean they live with their heads in the clouds. Art must be creative as it is a product of our imagination. We can use art as an expression of our feelings, emotions and selves.

Does creativity flow in a happy or stressed mood?

Creativity does not happen when we are stressed and highly emotional. Amy Arnsten, a neuroscientist at Yale University School of Medicine, says brain science backs that up. To maintain optimal brain function for creativity, she says, mood management is key - not happiness or purposefully-generated-stress

How important is creativity to a graphic designer?

A graphic designer is responsible for creating visuals to either sell a product, service or promote a message. Creativity demands focus and it is hard for an artist to flow if they are experiencing creator’s block.

What is creator block?

Just like writer’s block, creator’s block happens when you cannot find new ideas. It is common among artists and other creative professionals. Nonetheless, there are times when you have a major project due, and you have neither the time nor the patience for creator’s block.

What causes a creative block?

One of the most common reasons for creative block is the fear of imperfection, which can prevent the pursuing of ideas or completing projects. Some anxieties, such as an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction, can interfere with creative thought.

Sometimes a block comes from having too much, not too little. You have taken on too many commitments, or have too many great ideas, and feel paralysed by options and obligations that come simply from working too hard for too long.

Sometimes you may just be working in a manner that is not compatible with your creative process. You work too early, too late or too long, or perhaps you are trying too hard or not hard enough. There is not enough downtime or enough stimulation, or maybe you have not set up systems to deal with mundane tasks. These, then, interfere with your real work. There are two ways to approach this challenge; either solve it or find ways of coping until it passes.

What is the solution?

Step back and take a good look at how you are working, and where the pain points are. If you do not have enough energy, are you working at the right time of day? If you feel paralysed by freedom, introduce more structure and order into your day. If you feel constrained by routine, find room for improvisation. There are no hard-and-fast rules. Look for the right balance of routine, and the spontaneity for your creativity to thrive.

How can I become highly creative?

Know what stimulates your creativity. There are activities that stimulate your creative thinking. Be observant and look at your environment. Be around people who are creative thinkers. Generally, maintaining creativity allows us to view and solve problems more openly with innovation. Creativity opens the mind and nurtures ideas. Creative block is normal. It happens to all of us, and is part of the creative process. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, author and certified life coach with qualifications of A.Sc. B.Sc. M.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.