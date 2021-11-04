Covid Rules To Spark Barber Price Increase

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Bahamians were yesterday warned to expect price increases at barbers, hair salons and spas due to capacity restrictions set to be impose under the Government’s new COVID-119 rules.

Anton Minnis, the Bahamian Cosmetologists and Barbers Association (BCBA) vice-president, told Tribune Business that if the Health Services (COVID-19) Prevention and Management of Community Spread Rules 2021 are fully implemented it will increase operating costs for these sectors that have to be passed on to consumers via price hikes.



He was speaking directly to provisions in the rules that mandate all barbers, hair salons and spas “shall ensure that the occupancy of the salon, barber shop or spa does not exceed one patron per service provider at any time”.

Mr Minnis said: “The difficulty is going to be that you take away from those that have the space to social distance. Now you’re asking them to have just one patron per service provider. It’s going to cause the cost of haircuts to go up, because you have to set up an appointment system.”

While these appointments can be made online, he added: “Based on the protocols that they’re asking us to put in place, and that we’ve already been putting in place, they are now becoming more stringent. We are going to have to up our prices to be commensurate with all that needs to be in place on a constant basis.”

Barbers and hair salons have been using the appointment system for at least eight months, but Mr Minnis said: “We do have walk-in’s as well. It’s minimal because you can have someone walk-in when there’s nothing happening in the store.”

Further explaining why the cost of hair cuts will have to rise due to the new protocols, Mr Minnis said: “You’re going to have to increase personal protection equipment, you’re going to have to increase the sanitisation department and ensure that your online presence is vibrant. That comes with a cost because someone has to monitor your Facebook or Instagram account.”

The industry says there has been no contact with the Davis administration on the issue, which mirrors their concerns with the previous Hubert Minnis-led government over the implementation of COVID-19 health protocols.

“We have not been in contact with them and they have not been in contact with us. We feel as though this could possibly be a continuation of what the prior administration probably was about to put in place. We don’t know. But it would have been good to have a conversation,” Mr Minnis said.