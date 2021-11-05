Man Accused Of Indecent Assault On Remand Pending Probation Report

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A 60-YEAR-OLD man accused of indecent assault remained on remand pending a probation report to assist the magistrate in considering an appropriate sentencing.

According to previous reports, Vernal Munnings was to return to court for sentencing on Friday.

However, when Munnings returned, Magistrate Shaka Serville, said he was of the view that more information was needed before sentencing.

Thus, a probation report was ordered.

The matter was adjourned to December 20.

Police claimed the accused indecently assaulted a 15-year-old girl who he personally knew when he kissed her and told her he liked her on April 19.