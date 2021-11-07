Man And Woman In Custody After Death Of Four-Year-Old Girl

A man and woman are in custody after a four-year-old girl died after being brought to Princess Margaret Hospital with injuries on Friday.
According to reports, at around 5pm, police received information from the medical practitioners at the hospital that the child, a resident of Major Subdivision, was brought into the facility unresponsive and later succumbed to injuries on her body.
Police will await an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.
