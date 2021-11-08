Pop-Up Sites To Provide Jabs

HEALTH officials have started offering COVID-19 vaccinations at pop-up sites recently, with shots being given out at Arawak Cay on the weekend.
Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots were available at the site yesterday and Saturday.
A pop-up vaccination event was also held at the Mall at Marathon on Saturday.
According to the latest data, 136,238 people in the country are fully vaccinated as of November 6. This number includes Bahamians and residents who were fully vaccinated abroad and registered on the vax.gov.bs platform.
Photos: Racardo Thomas/ Tribune Staff
TalRussell 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
The Colony's popoulaces count is like it's culture. It all depends on by who raised youse and how much they liked other peoples business more than they own and from what island?
Son of a box Grits. according to the government's own official data of 136,238 popoulaces and residents are fully vaccinated as of November 6, then, according to my arithmetic, upon youse awaking on the morning of November 7, We Colony, still were left with 363,786 and everything else like this and that, is still popping up who is not vaccinated, ― Yes?
