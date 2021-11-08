Pop-Up Sites To Provide Jabs

HEALTH officials have started offering COVID-19 vaccinations at pop-up sites recently, with shots being given out at Arawak Cay on the weekend.

Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots were available at the site yesterday and Saturday.

A pop-up vaccination event was also held at the Mall at Marathon on Saturday.

According to the latest data, 136,238 people in the country are fully vaccinated as of November 6. This number includes Bahamians and residents who were fully vaccinated abroad and registered on the vax.gov.bs platform.

Photos: Racardo Thomas/ Tribune Staff