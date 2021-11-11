Change Law So Staff Pay For Covid Tests

By NEIL HARTNELL

A top hotelier yesterday issued “a clarion call” for The Bahamas to eliminate legal stipulations that mandate employers must pay for their workers’ COVID-19 testing.

Robert Sands, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president, used the Accountants Week seminars to challenge both the Government and trade unions to at least work with the private sector on reforming the Health and Safety at Work Act’s section nine.

Speaking during a panel discussion that featured Robert Farquharson, the Government’s director of labour, and Obie Ferguson, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, he said the Act was 20 years or “more than a generation old” and never contemplated the impact from a COVID-19 style pandemic on the economy and workplace.

Mr Sands also revealed that his employer, Baha Mar, has spent $2.8m to-date on COVID testing for both guests and staff. It had conducted some 280,000 tests so far, with 160,000 involving guests and 120,000 for its workforce. The costs, he added, were broken down as $1.7m for guests and $1.1m for staff tests.

“This is extremely important because across the resort campus over 90 percent of guests arriving at Baha Mar are fully vaccinated,” the BHTA chief said. “I can tell you that 65 percent of staff have one or two doses, and 58 percent of associates are fully vaccinated. That’s 58 percent of 4,000 associates.

Turning to the Health and Safety at Work Act, which was passed into law almost two decades ago, Mr Sands said: “When this Act was introduced, no one had an idea that COVID would be a pandemic that would have this dramatic impact on the community.

“And I strongly urge the parties to be to support the local business community to encourage government and the unions to look for two amendments in this particular section: Section 4 (1), which speaks to reasonable protection, which is not clearly defined in this particular Act, which needs to be assessed.

“Then, secondly, Section nine, which says that a person should not impose a charge on the interest in the safety of the well-being of a company. I think that that should be amended. I think that that particular clause should be removed, if not for 100 percent of companies, at least for companies that have persons in excess of ten to 25 (people), because that is a cost that can go toward hiring additional people and making the company more productive.”

Obie Ferguson, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, rejected the notion of amending the legislation without it coming to the National Tripartite Council for consultation. He said: “What the private sector and even the public sector are doing is they are operating within themselves.

“We have a number of unions in this country, and at no time have they sent a letter inviting the unions to be a part of a resolution to the issue at hand. We seem to be relevant when there’s a crisis and that is a major problem we have.

“If you are trying to deal with an issue, that is a very sensitive issue, that is a legal issue, would not the unions, particularly those unions who are directly impacting the tourists and the Bahamian public, shouldn’t we be invited and be a part of that process?”

Warning against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, Mr Ferguson added: “To put the needles in the arms, you are doing something completely outside of the law. You can’t impose vaccinations as a condition to employment.

“You can introduce your test and make that a condition as a policy, and even there that would have to be discussed with the working people. The law is clear, you can’t do it. You just cannot do it.”

Robert Farquharson, director of labour, added: “I, too, want to echo the sentiments of Mr Ferguson. I want to draw your attention to Section 4(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act, which says it is the duty of every employer to ensure so far as it is reasonably practical, the health and safety and welfare of all.”

Moving to Section five of the same Act, he said this imposes a “duty of care” on employers to ensure none of their employees are exposed to any risk to their health and safety.

Mr Farquharson added: “Section seven of the Act puts the onus on the employer to make sure their health is not compromised. Essentially, an employer should not lie or give incorrect information when it comes to health and safety when it comes to their workers and the business.”

Turning to section nine, Mr Farquharson acknowledged that when the Act was crafted it was not envisioned that there would be a global pandemic that has impacted the way people work and live.

But he stopped short on agreeing it should be amended, and reminded attendees there should be “no contravention” of it as it stands now. “The ILO convention said there must be consultation with international standards when it comes to the issues that affect workers,” Mr Farquharson said.

“The NTC (National Tripartite Council) is considered a forum for labour and industrial relations in The Bahamas. To this date the NTC has not been invited by the employer or any of the major hotels to consult with them on the issue of charging for testing.”