Four More Die Of Covid-19, Bringing Death Toll To 665

FOUR more people have been added to the nation’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing the number to 665.

The deceased are a 76-year-old New Providence man who died on October 7; a 74-year-old Eleuthera woman who died on October 11; a 91-year-old New Providence woman who died on October 20 and a 78-year-old Abaco woman who died on October 26.

Officials also reported that eight new COVID- 19 cases were recorded on Tuesday.

The nation now has 22,552 confirmed cases of the virus. However only 262 of these are active cases.

Fifty-two people are in hospital with the virus.