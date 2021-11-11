By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SCORES of people took to the street in Grand Bahama yesterday chanting “Justice for Bella” in the aftermath of the death of four-year-old Bella Walker last week.

Bella lived in Grand Bahama with her paternal relatives since she was an infant and was only sent to New Providence to live with a female relative about two months ago.





The “March for Baby Bella” started shortly after 4pm at the Independence Park in Freeport.

While addressing the gathering, Progressive Liberal Party Senator Kirkland Russell described Bella’s death as “the worst of the worst.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that what happened to Bella is indeed the worst of the worst.



“On Monday in the Senate I would have said that a sword of sorrow has pierced the hearts of Bahamians.

“Bella has touched the hearts of men, women and children….,” he said.

On Tuesday, police said Bella’s cause of death was blunt force trauma. The child died in hospital on Friday after she was brought to Princess Margaret Hospital with injuries to her body.

While some have speculated that she may have also been a victim of sexual assault, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe yesterday said while the circumstances of her death are tragic, there is no evidence of sexual abuse.

Despite officials saying there was no evidence of sexual abuse in Bella’s case, those at the march used her death to speak out against child sex crimes.

Senator Russell stated that Bella was from the small community of Hunters, where he is from. She lived with her grandparents.

“Bella from my community down south, man - Hunters and Pinder’s Point; we don’t know nothing about them kind of foolishness,” he said.

Mr Russell felt that more people should have attended the march.



“We got to be serious if we going to change. The Independence Field ought to be too small for Grand Bahama for this evening. This field ought to be too small for what happened to Bella.

“But let me say this, the healing process, the change in this country can’t begin when men and women reach 27 and 29 years-old. We have to begin with our young people and bring them up in the admonition of the Lord,” He said.

Melanie Butler-Rolle, who attended the march, expressed anger at what happened to Bella.

“It is wrong to harm the little children,” she said. “They are small, they don’t have a voice. But people are hurting them, especially these men. And some women are no good because they know what is going on and say nothing. We must be the children’s voice. Look what happened to Bella in this Bahamaland.”

The event started with a prayer and the singing of the song, “Bind Us Together.” Concerned citizen Shelly Shepherd also brought comments, calling for healing against the sexual perversion, particularly among the men, in the country.

Billy Jane Ferguson, Rotary District Governor for Area 6990, said the practice of hurting children must be stopped.

“This gathering is very emotional for me,” she said. “I have a granddaughter and her name is Bella as well. And just the thought of something horrific happening to my Bella tore me to pieces. I came out here to support this family and this community, and we have to put a stop to hurting our little darlings.”

Senator James Turner said: “. . .We ought to do what is required to make sure this does not happen to any other child. And the only way to make that happen is if we continue to stand together.

“We have to let people know in our community that this is unacceptable, that we will not accept it, and that if you do this in our community we will expose you and ensure justice is served.

“We have to stand together. This could have been any of our children. I am asking Grand Bahama residents to stand together to make sure all of our children are safe,” he said.