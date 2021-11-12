Editorial: Marital Rape Issue Is A Stain On Our Reputation

IT’S hard to understand why the issue of marital or spousal rape is still a subject of discussion in this country.

There’s so much else wrong that needs to be put right in our society you would have thought in this day and age we would have resolved this issue years ago.

For a partner to force themselves on their spouse against their will is rape, nothing else and we applaud Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis for stating his very clear view that he agrees with this and that spousal rape should be treated as a crime.

“Marital rape is wrong,” Mr Davis said in a tweet.

“We remain one of the few countries where that is not recognised in the law. An effort to change the law should be part of a larger national conversation and consensus. I very much support having that national conversation.”

How hard is it to accept that all non-consensual sex is rape? If a woman – or indeed a man – says ‘no’ that should be the end of the discussion.

As Mr Davis pointed out most countries have laws making spousal rape illegal yet for some reason we find it impossible to take that step.

Our neighbours to the north put this into law years ago with all 50 states in the US having ruled marital rape is illegal. Are those millions of God-fearing Americans – many of whom share the same churches as we do – all wrong?

And, of course, it is the churches and their teachings many people point to when they defend the “right” of one partner to force themselves on another.

Sex within a marriage should be an act of love, not an act of violence and intimidation.

When you read your Bible the message we’re given is quite clear: “Husbands, love your wives and do not be harsh with them” (Colossians 3:19).

Where does forcing your partner to submit to sex fit in with this instruction not to be harsh?

Of course, it doesn’t.

But the people who persist in defending the “right” of forcing yourself on a partner don’t want to hear that. When you hear them saying this ask yourself why?

Who in this modern, supposedly civilised world could even contemplate defending such intimate violation? Think what it is actually saying about them?

Sadly things are very likely not to change any time soon.

To do so we would need proper sex education in our schools explaining clearly to our young people – who engage in sex much earlier than previous generations – exactly how they should behave in a relationship.

In many homes the parenting structure has broken down and we suspect things like this issue are not even discussed. Somehow that needs to change.

Unfortunately Mr Davis –- despite making his position clear – says his administration has too much on its agenda to act now.

He’d rather have a national debate about the issue – what’s called kicking the ball into the long grass and hoping it stays hidden there for a while.

This shouldn’t happen. Mr Davis and his ministers should make time, force through a resolution on a matter which is a stain on our reputation in the international arena.