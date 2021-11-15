Families Displaced After Haitian Community Fire

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL families have been displaced after a structural fire in a Haitian community just off the Kool Acres Subdivision last night.

Police press liaison officer, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said there were no reports of injuries or smoke inhalation.

Police responded to the fire around 7.49pm yesterday.

“While on scene they met a multi-structural wooden house engulfed in flames,” ASP Peters said. “The fire delta unit extinguished the fire and did a search of the structure and apparently at this moment there seems to be no life lost.

“We’re made to understand that this multi-structure housed three families all of whom, we’re made to understand, are safe at the moment.”

Asked if the blaze was the result of an electrical fire, ASP Peters said: “No, we’re not able to determine how the fire started. Investigations are ongoing in this matter.”

Resident Tiffany Reubins told The Tribune she was at a shop with her daughter and was going home when she saw the neighbour’s house on fire.

“When I saw the neighbour’s house on fire I decided to grab at least two baskets… I grabbed two baskets and that was the only thing I was able to save . . . Everything was on fire and I have asthma so I couldn’t even try to say go in smoke and save anything else,” the mother explained.

The 22-year-old and her daughter lost “literally almost everything” in the blaze.