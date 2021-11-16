Face To Face: Holding Hands With Havana

By FELICITY DARVILLE

This is a November to remember for The Bahamas and Cuba, according to Ambassador Julio Cesar Gonzalez Marchante as it marks the 48th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Just yesterday, Cuba officially opened its doors to international tourism after ensuring that 70 percent of its population was fully vaccinated with Cuban-engineered COVID-19 vaccines. Most of the other 30 percent of Cubans have received at least the first dose of vaccine. All school-going children ages two and up are also fully vaccinated as schools return to face-to-face teaching.

November will also mark the opening of the 2021 Cuba Business Forum, with the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce collaborating with the Cuban Embassy to ensure Bahamian businesses can benefit. This month will also mark the 502nd anniversary of the forming of the city of Havana and with it, Ambassador Gonzalez Marchante seeks to increase education, health and cultural relations between Cuba and The Bahamas.

He is confident the two countries can continue to meet on common ground and support each other. He expressed gratitude that Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis called for an end to the economic blockade against Cuba when he spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in September of this year. The minute he heard the speech, Ambassador Gonzalez Marchante contacted Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell to express his gratitude for Prime Minister Davis’ mention of his country.

“I take this opportunity to thank the people of The Bahamas and its government for the support they give us and the joint work we have developed to face this adverse scenario,” Ambassador Gonzalez Marchante said.

“We acknowledge the recent intervention of the Prime Minister of The Bahamas in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly when he conveyed the rejection of the ongoing economic blockade against the sister Caribbean nation of Cuba.”

A total of 184 countries including The Bahamas voted in favour of a resolution to demand the end of the United States economic blockade on Cuba, for the 29th year in a row. Only the United States and Israel voted against it.

“I wish to convey The Bahamas’ rejection of the ongoing economic blockade of our sister Caribbean nation, Cuba,” Prime Minister Davis told the UN.

On November 30, The Bahamas and Cuba celebrate the 48th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Ambassador Gonzalez Marchante pointed out that “friendship, collaboration and mutual respect have made it possible to build and enjoy lasting and positive bonds of friendship between the two nations”.

He said there have been positive results in areas of common interest for both countries, including health, education, sports, culture, agriculture and national security.

“Today, Cuba contributes to The Bahamas in sectors such as education and health with dozens of Cuban professionals,” Ambassador Gonzalez Marchante said.

“I take this opportunity to ratify our willingness to continue expanding, according to our possibilities, the work in these sectors and in others for mutual benefit.

“The countries of the Caribbean and The Bahamas have always counted and will be able to count on the solidarity and collaboration of Cubans.”

This month, Prime Minister Davis rallied on behalf of The Bahamas, Caribbean countries,and all Small Island Developing States. He took to the podium to make a passionate plea to world leaders and representatives at COP26 - the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

There in Glasgow, Scotland, countries scrambled to come to some kind of agreement to reduce carbon emissions and slow harmful practices that are devastating to the planet. PM Davis reminded the world that “those who are hardest hit by the impact of climate change are the least responsible”.

That includes countries like Cuba, and yesterday, the country celebrated reopening, both externally an internally, returning to the “new normal”.

International flights to Cuba are now expected to increase. Hospitality facilities such as hotels are reopening on a controlled and staggered basis.

There will be epidemiological surveillance on tourists staying at hotels during their stay in the country. To make international tourism a “safer and more reliable” activity, Cuba has strengthened its medical assistance programmes.

Confidence came after the country achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in the world with 70 percent of its population vaccinated, including its child population from two years of age. Cuba’s scientists worked hard to develop three vaccines – Abdala. Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.

There are also two vaccine candidates on schedule for future approval – Soberana 1 and Mambisa.

“Cuba is the first Latin American country to have its own vaccines and have shown “great results in the control of the pandemic”.

The Ambassador said: “The previous achievements were made despite the tightening of the blockade applied to the Cuban people for more than six decades; the increase in its measures in the midst of the pandemic; the complex economic situation of the country that has had to dedicate huge resources due to the pandemic; and the difficult international economic crisis. Likewise, due to the communication campaigns financed from abroad that seek to distort the Cuban reality and change the system that the majority of its people decided to adopt.”

Although international blockades exist, Cuba continues to strengthen its relations with countries that support it.

The Ambassador was proud to sign the Second Protocol to the Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement between CARICOM and Cuba back in 2017.

The agreement includes the inclusion of the new reciprocal market access commitments that will apply between CARICOM and Cuba.

The Cuba 2021 Business Forum, also known as FECuba 2021, will be held from November 29 to December 2. This event will be virtual for the first time and will serve as a space for negotiation and establishment of business contacts.

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce is on board to increase linkages with Cuban businesses. Cuba will display its exportable supply of tourism, agrifood, renewable energy, biopharmaceutical goods, and more.

Cuba will also display its foreign investment opportunities. Contact the Cuban Embassy in Centerville or visit https://www.foroempresarial.mincex.gob.cu/en/home/ to register before November 25.

Last week, a representative of the African People’s Socialist Party paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Gonzalez Marchante. They said they “stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and their right to preserve the Cuban Revolution against imperialist aggression”.

As the month of November is commemorated, the Ambassador pointed out that “both countries face common challenges such as natural disasters, the confrontation with diseases, the current pandemic that plagues the world, and the intention of recovering the economy for the well-being of the respective peoples”.

“As Cuba celebrates and opens itself again to the world, we reiterate the willingness to fight together to face these challenges and to continue strengthening the good health of our bilateral relations,” he said.