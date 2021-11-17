Bahamian Man Killed In Ohio

A BAHAMIAN man was killed in Ohio after a gunman shot him in the head through the window of his home, according to US reports.

The victim, Clement J Smith Jr, was found dead lying on a bed in a bedroom of the house around 9.30pm Saturday, WHIO7 reported on its website.

The local US outlet reported that police believe Smith was targeted and don’t believe it was a random shooting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Smith, 21, is a Bahamian citizen.

“According to the Sidney Police Department, investigations continue into the shooting death of Mr Smith which occurred at a residence where he was located,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to Smith’s family and to the Devils Point community in Cat Island.

According to US reports, no arrests have been made in the incident