Coalition To Stop Grand Bahama Power Price Increase

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport

Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Coalition for Concerned Citizens is urging the Grand Bahama Port Authority not to approve Grand Bahama Power Company’s application for a rate increase in electricity.

The GBPA is the regulator for the sector.

Pastor Eddie Victor, with his wife, Margo Victor, and Senator Kirkland Russell, say the Power Company/EMERA has made a significant increase in profits year after year on the backs of struggling residents and businesses in Grand Bahama.

“The intention of EMERA and GBPC is to increase the rates of electricity during the worst time in the history of Grand Bahama,” Pastor Victor said yesterday.

“EMERA has already reported to their shareholders that they expect to receive an increase in the electricity rate. But how is this so when the application is still pending based on consultation with the public?”

Pastor Victor said the government has already indicated it would not support any rate increase in electricity in Grand Bahama. He also added residents, businesses and the hotel and tourism industry are also opposed to it.

Referring to an article published in Monday’s Tribune Business, Mr Victor noted GBPC is seeking returns of close to 13 percent in its proposed revision to Grand Bahama’s electricity tariff.

Mr Victor pointed out the article stated that in the disclosure made in financial filings by EMERA, the company confirmed it expects the GBPA will decide on whether to approve its application before year-end.

EMERA tripled its profits in the third quarter of 2021, jumping from $1m to $3m, and quadrupled for the year to date, jumping from $2m to $8m for the first nine months of 2021.

Even though the company is making profits, Pastor Victor said GBPC is still seeking an increase in electricity rates at a time when the island’s economy and social conditions are worse than they have ever been.

“The people are burdened with an increase in prices at the stores, for services and taxes. The unemployment in Grand Bahama we believe is just under 50 percent. It is in this backdrop of these facts, that any proposal for an increase in the electricity rate is unacceptable and should be rejected by the people of GB,” he said.

Mrs Victor said Grand Bahamians are slowly falling below substandard living.

She said that profits are not the only thing that businesses should be concerned with, but also about improving the quality of life for those they serve in the community.

“If people can no longer turn on their AC, use their water heater, and some do not even have power, then you are no longer solving the problem in this community. Supporting baseball teams and having employee Christmas parties is not enough,” she stressed.

Mrs Victor also said: “Right now, there are too many dark spots, is that what you want your legacy to be? To turn this island into black holes, into areas where there is no power, and where people no longer have the necessity of power?

“We are calling for a shift and a major change in the leadership to become good stewards in what you have been given charge over,” she said.

Senator Russell, a veteran trade union leader, and an executive member of CCC, commended the government for its swift response not to support any rate hike by GBPC/EMERA.

“I thank the Prime Minister for his decision to appoint a five-man team comprised of substantive ministers to review and address that matter of power on Grand Bahama with GBPA and EMERA,” he said.

Mr Russell said it is time that GBPA demonstrates its commitment to the people of Grand Bahama, which has experienced many years of hurricanes dating back to 2004, and more recently in 2019.

“This is absolutely not the time to discuss a rate hike. We should be joining hands… to work with the government to see how we can shift the direction of this island.

“We need to be… not putting pressure and burden on the backs of the people,” Senator Russell said.

Mr Russell called on the regulatory board to vote “no” to the GBPC’s application for a proposed increase in electricity rate.

Pastor Victor encouraged residents to call the GBPA at 350-9000 or email them at info@gbpa.com and request the regulator to vote “no” to any increase in rates of electricity.

The CCC is also urging residents to attend a virtual town meeting on Tuesday, November 23, at 7 pm via Zoom at 878 0234 269, or their Facebook page.