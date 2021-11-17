Woman Convicted Of Ex-Boyfriend’S Killing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LYNETTE Charlton was unanimously convicted by a Supreme Court jury yesterday for killing her ex-boyfriend, Wayne Seymour, nearly six years ago.

Charlton, who showed no emotion after the verdict was read, is to receive her sentence on February 3.

The 48-year-old was remanded to prison after being accused of fatally shooting Seymour on December 27, 2015.

Prosecutors said she shot Seymour on Adelaide Road with a handgun, before fleeing the scene in his Chevy truck and leaving him in the road to die.

They said the accused later set Seymour’s truck on fire and abandoned the vehicle some distance away on Unison Road.

At the opening of the trial, the court heard from several police officers who testified that Seymour told them he was shot by Charlton hours before he died.

The court was told Seymour claimed the incident unfolded after the two got into an argument, resulting in Charlton pulling out her gun and shooting him as he tried to leave the truck.

Similar testimony was also offered by Seymour’s uncle during the trial, who recalled how his nephew called him on the night of the incident, saying “my ex shot me.”

However, Charlton has maintained her innocence, insisting Seymour gave inaccurate information to responding officers at the time.

Charlton told the court she and Seymour were never in a relationship and added they were only friends “with benefits.”

She also insisted she was not with Seymour when he was shot, claiming to be at the hospital with her daughter at the time of the incident.

She claimed another woman, who was both known to them, was responsible for Seymour’s death and explained that Seymour may have named her as the perpetrator because he may have thought that she “set” him up.

During closing arguments of the trial, the Crown’s attorney submitted that Charlton was responsible for Seymour’s death and contended that the answers lied within the statements previously issued by the deceased.

The prosecutor also claimed the woman named by Charlton as a potential perpetrator did not exist and said the accused killed her former lover simply because she could not accept that they were no longer an item.

However, the defence argued that the Crown submitted a “weak” case and further asserted there was no “proper investigation” carried out.

After summing up the evidence of the case, Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez excused the jury shortly before 2pm yesterday for a lunch break and then ordered them to decide on Charlton’s fate.

She also cautioned the all-female nine-member jury to rely solely on the facts and evidence produced during the trial and to avoid all speculation.

Shortly after 4pm, the jury returned to the courtroom with a 9-0 guilty verdict.

After the verdict was read, Charlton’s attorney, Sonia Timothy, requested a probation report and for her client to undergo a psychiatric evaluation – which was granted by Justice Weech-Gomez.