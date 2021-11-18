Employers Set March 12 Deadline On Furloughs

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

EMPLOYERS with workers currently furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until March 2022 to decide their fate, according to Press Secretary Clint Watson yesterday.

The expired emergency powers orders gave a 30-day window post-expiration for companies to decide whether employees would be let go or re-engaged. As those orders have now fallen away, the Davis administration is encouraging employers to follow the provisions under the labour laws, which give 90 days for a decision to be made regarding those workers in limbo.

When both the expired orders and the labour laws are considered, there is a March 12 deadline for the status of workers to be confirmed.

Mr Watson said the government was unsure of the number of people on furlough because there was no proper record keeping under the former Minnis administration.

However, in the case of Atlantis, which employs between 5,000 and 6,000 people, about 45 percent to 50 percent of unionised workers remain at home, according to Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union President Darrin Woods earlier this week.

Mr Watson said: “Under the previous administration what was given was a 30-day window after the emergency orders would have expired for companies to make a decision and determination as to what they were going to do. Now, that 30 days would take us to December 12.

“The laws also provide a 90-day window, which takes us to March 12.

“What has to happen within that window by March 12 companies either have to disengage the persons or call them back to work. That is the law and that is the parameters that we are now working in for companies to make a decision.

“So, they have until, by the latest, March 12 to either disengage those furloughed workers or return them back to work and the government is standing behind the law.”

The government, Mr Watson said, has discussed the options with employers.

“We’ve had that discussion and we’ve reminded employers that they have to make a decision. They are aware of that.

“We do know that some people were brought back and we do know that some people were disengaged, but we have made it clear to employers that you have to make a decision.

“So, we’re hoping that they don’t wait until March 12 before they decide what they’re going to do. That the employees who you would think to them are valuable and important, that they make a decision as to what you’re going to do with people who are weighing in the balance.”

Earlier this week Mr Woods said “quite a bit” of Atlantis workers remained furloughed, adding they continue to hang in the balance for word on what the hotel intends to do with the end to the COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders.

He said: “Atlantis has some between 5,000 and 6,000 workers in general and out of that I think about 4,000 plus are a part of the bargaining unit and out of that we have the majority.

“I would say we (are) just barely scraping 50 to 55 percent of our members who are back to work.

“So, there are still quite a bit of persons who are still home.

“They will tell you that they only have a couple home, but I’ll tell you that there are quite a bit that’s still home,” Mr Woods said.