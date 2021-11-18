‘We Need More From Resident Billionaires’

• ‘Not enough’ to attract solely property buyers

• Accountant says more must ‘do real business’

• Adds that ‘Joe Public’ must feel greater effect

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas “needs a little more than residency” from the multiple millionaires and billionaires that reside within its borders, an accounting firm’s principal is urging.

Craig A. ‘Tony’ Gomez, the Baker Tilly Gomez managing partner, told Tribune Business that The Bahamas must find a way to encourage more of its high net worth investors to “do real business” in this nation so that “Joe Public” feels a greater impact from their presence.

Unlocking such investment would drive a faster, and greater, post-COVID recovery, he added, while calling on The Bahamas to better exploit the luxury real estate boom by realising “it’s not enough” to simply attract such persons to these shores.

“We need a little more than residency,” Mr Gomez told this newspaper. “We need residents who find The Bahamas a good place to reside but, at the same time, do business in a very regulated and market driven way.

“It is not enough for us to say we have eight, nine, ten new billionaires coming to The Bahamas and, at the same time, Joe Public cannot feel the impact of these residents. We’d like to see them do real business here.

“Granted that’s not for everybody; some people just need a residence. But the Government must find opportunities to realise the impact of such residents in The Bahamas. The real estate industry at the high end seems to be booming, and while we want to sell our land inventory, the Government must be keen to gain the collection of its taxes and duties especially with high net individuals who are coming to The Bahamas,” he added.

“We are extremely pleased that they found The Bahamas attractive for not only a place to own a residence, but because of other factors like a well-regulated society and sound economic environment.”

Mr Gomez spoke to Tribune Business just days after Michael Halkitis, minister of economic affairs, voiced similar sentiments to attendees at the Long Island Business Outlook conference. He said the Government was exploring how it could link to the economic permanent residency programme to create joint venture partnerships with Bahamian investors.

While high net worth real estate purchasers contribute significantly to industries such as real estate, construction, landscaping/gardening, retail and restaurants via their acquisitions and subsequent spending, as well as government taxes, there is a perception among many Bahamians - real or not - that the economic impact of their investments is limited.

However, several have made high profile, multi-billion investments in The Bahamas, especially the likes of Joe Lewis and the Izmirlian family. The billionaires, both of whom reside at Lyford Cay, have ultimately invested billions in the domestic economy, and created thousands of local jobs, via Albany and Baha Mar respectively (ignoring the latter’s Chapter 11 saga).

Multiple suggestions have been made previously on how to extract more value from the presence of such investors. Sean McWeeney QC, ex-prime minister Perry Christie’s main adviser, in 2014 floated the idea of creating a limited Investor Citizenship programme, targeted at just a few high net worth billionaires and their families, in return for setting up real businesses in The Bahamas.

He told the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Caribbean conference that the Bahamas needed to “join the bandwagon” by introducing an Investor Citizenship programme to target the world’s wealthiest individuals, something that could have “the most transformative effect” on the economy.

Mr McWeeney said the Bahamas needed to take “a quality over quantity” approach when it came to attracting financial services business and investors - a strategy an Investor Citizenship initiative would facilitate. He added that the programme would offer select investors permanent residency with a “guarantee” of Bahamian citizenship once strict criteria were met.

These conditions included fulfilling commitments to take up residence in the Bahamas, and invest in its economy, with a ‘high bar’ set for the investment dollar value that would be required.

Mr McWeeney emphasised, though, that an Investor Citizenship programme would not be “mass marketed” to the world, and Bahamian citizenship never sold en masse to persons who did not set foot in the country.

Mr Gomez, meanwhile, told Tribune Business that last week’s downgrade of The Bahamas’ sovereign creditworthiness by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) meant the country “must get this economy moving again” if it is to head off a growing fiscal crisis.

“The trend seems to be too negative, which will have an impact on confidence in our economy,” he added. “I think the Government’s fresh eyes on our financial affairs will allow for appropriate measures to turn this economy back on track.

“This is extremely important as not only The Bahamas but the region and the world continues to be challenged by the downturn in economic prospects as a result of COVID-19, which has been heightened by the world’s food supply chain being curtailed and threatened over the past 18 months. It continues to be challenged, which by itself has a devastating impact on economic recovery.”

Mr Gomez continued: “It is imperative that the brightest minds that sit around the table get to work to position, and reposition, The Bahamas as a tourism economy that is prepared for rebound and must rebound in the short-term. The short-term in this instance is defined as six months to 12-18 months.

“This not only speaks to actual returns but the perception of a rebound and the confidence that emanates from the good feeling of a rebound. The news at an economic level appears to be good in so much as tourism and the tourism professionals have indicated the tourism outlook looks good.”