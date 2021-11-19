Dr Nikkiah Forbes Named Fellow By The Infectious Diseases Society Of America

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

INFECTIOUS Disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes has been named a Fellow by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the leading infectious diseases professional society in the United States.

Dr Forbes has played a key role advising the government and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, consistently advocating that people get vaccinated and adhere to public health protocols.

The IDSA said in a statement: “Fellowship in IDSA is one of the highest honours in the field of infectious diseases. It recognizes distinguished clinicians and scientists from the United States and around the world who have achieved professional excellence and provided significant service to the profession.”

Dr Forbes is the director of the country’s national HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease programme and a consultant physician at Princess Margaret Hospital and Doctor’s Hospital.

The statement said: “Dr Forbes is a faculty member at the University of the West Indies, School of Clinical Medicine and Research (SCMR), Bahamas Campus. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Society for Health Care Epidemiology of America and the HIV Medical Association. Dr. Nikkiah Forbes has received awards, including the Society for Health Care Epidemiology (SHEA) international ambassador in 2018 and the Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS, Champion for Change in 2018.

IDSA president Dan McQuillen, MD, FIDSA, said: “The 199 individuals chosen to receive the FIDSA designation this year are committed to blazing trails in the field of infectious diseases, and IDSA is proud to honour them. There has never been a more critical or more exciting time for the field of infectious diseases. These ID physicians and scientists are on the front lines of research and clinical care and represent the passion and commitment to educate and protect us from dangerous illness. We all benefit as a result of their vital contributions to local communities and expertise within the field of medicine. I am proud to call them my colleagues.”

“Applicants for IDSA Fellowship must be nominated by their peers and meet specified criteria that include continuing identification with the field of infectious diseases, national or regional recognition and publication of their scholarly work. Nominees are reviewed and elected by the IDSA Board of Directors. Fellows of IDSA work in many different settings, including clinical practice, teaching, research, public health and health care administration.”