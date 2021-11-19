Man Accused Of Running Woman Over Charged With Two Counts Of Attempted Murder

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of brutalising a woman in the street has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and with exposing a child to grievous harm.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said Ray Latarieo Sands, 32, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“This is in relation to the viral video of a male assaulting the female and subsequently running her over with a car,” he said. At last report, the woman was in critical condition.

In an unusual move, the press was not alerted to the arraignment and did not attend.

“I do apologise for you not being informed of the time of this arraignment,” ASP Peters said. “There were some circumstances beyond our control. Thank you for your understanding.”