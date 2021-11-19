Two More Covid-19 Deaths

TWO more people have been added to the nation’s COVID-19 death toll.

The deceased were both women from New Providence. A 58-year-old woman died on September 11 and an 86-year-old woman died on October 8.

The nation has recorded 671 COVID-19 deaths while 67 other deaths remain under investigation.

Officials also said 11 new cases were recorded on November 17, bringing the confirmed number of cases in the country to 22,640 since the start of the pandemic. Only 209 of those cases are active, however.

Forty-three people are in hospital with the virus.