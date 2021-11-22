21 Covid Cases Confirmed Over Weekend

THE Ministry of Health announced 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Three of the cases were recorded Friday, while 15 cases were confirmed Thursday.

On Friday, the three cases were recorded in New Providence and another three on Saturday.

Thirteen of the cases Thursday were also in the capital, while one case each was recorded in Eleuthera and Andros.

Twenty-three people are in the hospital due to the disease - 19 are moderately ill and four are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

The death toll remains at 671 and 222 cases are active.