Fnm Torchbearers Backing Pintard To Lead

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement’s youth arm, the Torchbearers Youth Association, has endorsed Marco City MP Michael Pintard for leader of the FNM.

Carlyle Bethel, president of the association, said in a press statement yesterday that Mr Pintard enjoys large support from young people throughout the country.

“At the beginning of this leadership race,” he said, “the Torchbearers Youth Association made a commitment to approach the leadership question with maturity and understanding. We raised the concerns of young people throughout The Bahamas. We gave all candidates a fair opportunity to present their vision, plans and solutions.

“All candidates have run very strong campaigns. They’ve all dedicated themselves to the Free National Movement and to public service, and we thank them for that.

“After a majority vote, the consensus of the Torchbearers Youth Association is that we will support Michael Pintard for Leader of the FNM.

“Michael Pintard enjoys large support amongst young people throughout The Bahamas. He has committed to fighting for the inclusion of young people at all levels in the party and in government.

“We are confident that he will fully embrace the advancement of young people as we move our party forward together.”

The FNM will host its one-day leadership race on Saturday. In addition to Mr Pintard, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson are vying for the top post.

Last week, FNM members Maurice Moore and Lady Naomi Wallace Whitfield signed Mr Thompson’s nomination form. Former Attorney General Carl Bethel and former Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes were also present to support Mr Thompson.

As for Mr Pintard, former parliamentarians Don Saunders, Miriam Emmanuel and Travis Robinson supported him as he was nominated for the post.

The decision of the Torchbearers Association to endorse Mr Pintard does not come as a surprise, with many young members of the party convinced he can best unite the party and energise young people.

One member, who chose to speak anonymously to discuss internal party members, said: “Michael Pintard represents the best choice for leader of the FNM at this particular time. Neither of the other two candidates excite the base or are able to deliver the type of change Bahamians have grown to expect from the FNM. The other two leaders, their hearts may be in the right place but I think the tide is definitely shifting toward Mr Pintard.”