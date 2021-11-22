Teen Stabbed To Death

GRAND Bahama police are investigating a homicide that occurred early on Sunday morning when an 18-year-old youth was stabbed at a business establishment in Eight Mile Rock.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Five men are assisting police with their investigation into the youth’s death.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that police received a report shortly after midnight on Sunday of a stabbing at a business in Jones Town.

According to initial investigations, a group of people were involved in an argument when an 18-year-old male resident of Jones Town, was stabbed in his upper body. Supt Pinder said the victim was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. He was seen by a doctor, but later died of his injuries.

She said five suspects are in police custody.