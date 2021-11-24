Gunman Kills Victim Outside House

By RASHAD ROLLE

POLICE are investigating the latest murder which took place on Quakoo Street last night.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said yesterday: “Sometime after 9pm police were alerted to gunshots via shot-spotter technology on Quakoo Street. Officers were dispatched and on arrival of first responders they met two males lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

“EMS was summoned to the scene and following their assessment one of the victims succumbed to his injury and the other was transported to the hospital where his condition is not known at this time. Preliminary information is that two males were standing outside a residence talking to one another when they were approached by a lone gunman who discharged his weapon in their direction, injuring both, and one was fatally wounded.”

ASP Peters said the men are in their mid-20s and are residents of the area.