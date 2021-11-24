Woman ‘Threatened With Shotgun’ Tells Court She Wants To Drop Case

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of frightening his former girlfriend and their young child with a shotgun was discharged after the woman told a magistrate she no longer wanted to go through with the case after consulting God.

Jason Johnson, 41, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney after he was accused of using a firearm to put his former partner and their 11-year-old daughter in fear on November 19. Johnson was also accused of indecently assaulting the woman by touching her chest without her permission that same day.

However, before the charges could be read to him, the woman told the court she “took the time to pray” and “felt it would not be best” to send her children’s father to prison.

The woman explained that she and Johnson had two children together and insisted he was a “good father” to them.

Nonetheless, she said she would still like to have him bound over to keep the peace and placed on child support so “he can go his separate way” and she can go hers.

When Magistrate McKinney asked the woman how the accused could be considered a good father if he pulled a gun on their 11-year-old child, the woman said she never told police that Johnson assaulted anyone with a firearm.

After reminding the woman that making a false report was a crime, Magistrate McKinney dismissed the case.

Johnson was subsequently discharged.