Jamaican Man In Drug Arrest

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN male resident was arrested in Grand Bahama following the discovery of a quantity of marijuana in the Freeport area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that a joint operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit, Bahamas Customs Investigation Unit and the K9 Unit on Tuesday shortly after 1pm.

He said officers acting on information went to the Grand Bahama Highway, where they conducted a search of an adult male for possession of dangerous drugs but found nothing.

The suspect then directed officers to an apartment complex, where he told them he lived, but couldn’t provide any proof of residency.

While conducting a search of a wooden structure at the rear of the property, officers found a Jamaican passport in the name of the suspect.

ASP Rolle said that a black plastic bag containing a quantity of suspected marijuana, with an estimated street value of $720, was also found.

He said that an adult male was arrested and is assisting police with their investigations.