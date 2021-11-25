Man Admits Threatening Mother Of His Children

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 45-year-old man who initially denied threatening to kill the mother of his children changed his plea to guilty yesterday.

Police arrested Jason Cooper after he shouted death threats at his former girlfriend in January.

When he first appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, he denied the allegation.

However, before his trial began yesterday, Cooper opted to renounce his “not guilty” plea and own up to the offence after the charges were re-read to him.

His attorney, Wendawn Fraser, told the court her client shared two children with the complainant. She also said Cooper was remorseful for his actions and insisted he and his children’s mother “have since reconciled.”

After listening to her plea in mitigation, Magistrate McKinney placed Cooper on 18 months’ probation. Still, he warned him that if he were to be convicted of an offence within that time frame, he would be fined $3,500 or sentenced to nine months in prison if he could not pay the money.