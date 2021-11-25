Sands Warns New Wave Is On Its Way: Former Minister Pleads With Those Who Refuse The Vaccine To Take Jab

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Health Minister Dr Duane Sands yesterday cautioned local officials to “get ready” for a potential increase of COVID-19 cases, insisting a fourth wave of the disease was imminent.
Speaking to The Tribune Dr Sands stressed that now is not the time for Bahamians to let their guard down despite current low case numbers.
Pointing to rising infection rates in the United States and Europe, the former member of Parliament said experience has often shown what happens to neighbouring countries “is a reasonable predictor” of what is to come here.
He said: “Let me say that I am absolutely grateful for the reduction in the number of confirmed cases that we’ve recorded over the last weeks and the reduction in the number of hospitalised patients, but already I think we’re starting to see some movement in the other direction in terms of the number of cases presenting to the various facilities.”
“Experience has shown us what happens in Europe and what happens in the United States is a reasonable predictor of what is likely to happen in The Bahamas and so, as goes the rest of the world, I believe we’re going to see a fourth wave and it beholds us to learn the lessons that other people have learned with horrible consequences.
“… And so, the methods should be let us get ready, let us hope and pray for the best but prepare for the worst and that means to get vaccinated, adhere rigidly to the disciplinary approaches that work - social distancing, mask wearing, hand sanitisation, avoiding large crowds, etc, you know the drill.”
The former Cabinet minister spoke after the Ministry of Health confirmed 15 new cases on its November 23 dashboard, bringing the nation’s total count to 22,696.
Despite low double digits being recorded, Dr Sands said it’s important that Bahamians remain alert and not ignore the signs of a potential uptick.
“We have 15 confirmed cases for yesterday that was reported today but the challenge is once you start to see this uptick, don’t ignore it,” Dr Sands cautioned.
“Don’t believe that somehow this is a flu. We saw the dip to three and four cases a day but now it’s in the double digits. With what’s happening in the United States to our north and what’s happening in Europe and Great Britain, we ignore this at our own peril.”
Dr Sands also explained that battling a fourth wave when the nation’s healthcare system has barely recovered from its third fight with the disease could result in negative impacts.
“Our healthcare system has been badly battered and now needs some time using the Bahamian vernacular ‘to catch itself’ and if we don’t have that time to catch itself, then battling that fourth wave when people are battle weary… you’re talking about a different battle now,” he said.
Concerns about a fourth wave come as the Davis administration continues to further reopen the Bahamian economy.
Since being elected to office, the government has eliminated the national curfew and allowed businesses that were ordered closed at the onset of the pandemic to re-open among other things.
Asked if he thought officials may have acted too soon in view of concerns about another surge, Dr Sands did not directly answer, but agreed they should take a cautious approach.
“I think that my language has been very consistent that we cannot afford to let our guards down and we have seen this before,” he said. “We have seen this movie before so let us avoid getting giddy with increasing numbers of tourists and so forth. That is incredibly important and economic activity is necessary if we’re going to survive but let’s do it smart.
“Let’s do it in a disciplinary way and let’s demonstrate to the world what best practices for COVID means. I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time, but I think just to the casual observer, if you look out there now the appearance is there is no real COVID issue in The Bahamas. It’s like we have taken the approach that ‘hey, COVID gone’ and that is the furthest thing from the truth.”
He continued: “It’s a very challenging balancing act. How do you restore confidence and how do you rev up an ailing economy? How do you encourage investment? How do you get businesses to have a level of optimism that they’re willing to take risks again and invest? But you have to balance that as always with the very real issue of COVID coming back with a vengeance the way it is in Europe and the way it is in the United States.”
Dr Sands also commented on the declining vaccination rates, noting it as a major concern.
He also said it would be a” horrible scene” if vaccine doses were to expire before being administered to the public.
“We are a under-vaccinated country right now with fully vaccinated people accounting for only 40 percent. The number of people that have been vaccinated over the last four, six to eight weeks – except for one week – was below 10,000,” he added.
“There has a been steady reduction in the number of people vaccinated since September 25 and so if you’re only immunising 5,000 people a week, you do the arithmetic. With the number of doses that we have and are scheduled to receive, we could find ourselves in a situation where we end up wasting or discarding vaccines that many countries are not fortunate enough to have access to.”
The latest vaccine tracker says 143,434 people in The Bahamas have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 141,983 have received at least one vaccine dose.
Comments
lunalula 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Non-covid related deaths are on the rise. You can see it first hand in out island communities where the graveyard is now the hot spot to gather on the weekends. The obituary section is filled with healthy-looking 20, 30, 40 and 50 year olds. They are going to blame the increase of deaths from the experimental jab on a "fourth wave". Wake up people.
CoolCatBD 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
Not a laughing matter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xROIC...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xROIC...
Ivermectin Science Based Comparison???
tribanon 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Do you even know that YouTube is owned by that very sinister and evil enterprise known as Google or Google Alphabet? They heavily filter just about everything that comes your way to the paint the picture they want you to see and give you the narrative they want you to hear. Think of all Google products, especially Google Search, as modern day brainwashing of the worst kind by another name. LOL
dwanderer 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
It's been six months since the 'initial' group of persons in the country received their second dose of AstraZeneca. Now that the demand has fallen, can the present vaccines on hand be offered as booster shots to those who've reached their sixth month mark before the vaccines expire?
CoolCatBD 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
They shouldn't let the vaccine go to waste, if the stubborn won't take it, give it to the people who wants it! Just a note don't hold me to it, AstraZeneca people may have to take a Pfizer booster.
bcitizen 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
The same Phizer that the FDA following a FOI request has asked a court to not release all the clinical data used for its approval until 2076? Sounds legit.
CoolCatBD 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Why 55 years, wouldn't 50 years be OK!!!!
ohdrap4 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
DONT WASTE THE VACCINES. DOGS REQUIRE 10 DOSES. THE POTCAKES CAN FINISH THAT IN NO TIME.
carltonr61 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
UDA citizens don't want so just do what.
carltonr61 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
https://www.rt.com/news/541216-who-he...">https://www.rt.com/news/541216-who-he...
Have Sands read WHO/PAHO memo.
bahamianson 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
Why is he commenting ? Do we not have a minister of health? I guess I need to call a press conference
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Agree. Have said consistently we are 3-6 months behind spikes in Europe
And this would be our fivth wave. The fourth wave started in July along wigh homeporting. Dr Sands himself pointed to the end of the 3rd wave mid June.
GodSpeed 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
yeah, yeah. It's not going away whether you take the bioweapon vaccine or not.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
The one thing about this pandemic that completely escapes me is the absence of national numbers.
This is a national public health crisis. Every medical institution should BY LAW be required to report standardized statistics on infections, adverse vaccine reactions and deaths. But 2 years in and we are still being subjected to numbers with heading "Princess Margaret Hospital.
How is this possible? Maybe Patient-0 is reporting to Doctors or some private facility
tribanon 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Sands should have had that big bump on his forehead surgically removed. It continues to eat away what's left of his brain. He must think most of us have never heard the phrase, “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”
Meanwhile Fauci has confessed that this pandemic has been all about conducting the biggest medical and behavioural science experiment ever conducted on mankind with the objective of creating a much more easily manipulated and controlled mRNA Vaccine Dependent Global Society. He's now predicting COVID boosters will be needed once or twice a year by all but the most healthy of human specimens. Talk about a Mad Scientist...Fauci fits that definition to a 'T'.
And it's all motivated by the worst kind of financial greed combined by a wicked desire for pupulation control in terms of both behaviour and numbers based on selectivity.
M0J0 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Crazy man
carltonr61 56 minutes ago
Sounds like he have a Covid duster plane.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID