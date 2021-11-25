Suspect Is Accused Of Possession Of Pistol

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A COURT was told a police officer discovered a loaded gun under an abandoned vehicle behind which a suspect was hiding in an attempt to evade arrest.

Stephon Sands was accused of being found in possession of a .9mm Glock pistol with seven live rounds of ammunition on January 7.

He denied the allegations when he first appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney and his case was adjourned for trial.

When Inspector Jamal Adderley testified yesterday, he said around 6.45pm on the night in question, he and a team of officers on mobile patrol headed to a bar on West Street after receiving information concerning a man with an unlicensed firearm. Inspector Adderley said when they arrived, they noticed Sands, who matched the description of the suspect given to them.

“When he noticed the police car he suddenly turned and ducked behind an abandoned white van,” the officer told the court. “We then subdued him before informing him that he would be searched for dangerous drugs and firearms (but) our search came back with negative results.”

Inspector Adderley said although he did not find anything illegal on Sands, when he “made a check” under the left tyre of the abandoned vehicle behind which the accused was hiding, he found the loaded pistol.

The officer said when the accused was cautioned and arrested, he told police: “That’s for my protection. If I don’t have that they are going to kill me.”

During the hearing, Sands was not represented by an attorney.

When he cross-examined Inspector Adderley, he alleged that he was found with drugs on the night that police searched him. He also claimed officers “ended up charging him for a firearm he never had.”

Nonetheless, when the suggestion was put to him, Inspector Adderley denied the allegations.

The case continues on January 19, 2022.