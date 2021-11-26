14 Sworn In As Bahamas Citizens

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOURTEEN people were sworn-in as Bahamian citizens at an official swearing-in ceremony yesterday in Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey congratulated the new citizens, who took the oath of allegiance, sang the Bahamian national anthem and recited the pledge.

The individuals were then presented their citizenship papers, which entitles them to a Bahamian passport and all civil and political rights and full protection under the Constitution of the Bahamas.

The ceremony was held at the Bahamas Union of Teachers Hall in Freeport.

Also, 48 immigration officers received their promotions during the Bahamas Immigration Promotions, Confirmations and Recognition ceremony, which preceded the swearing-in.

Also in attendance were Minister of Immigration and Labour Keith Bell and Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe.

Ms Moxey told the 14 individuals that today represents the end of a long frustration and uncertainty, and the beginning of a new life.

As Bahamian citizens, she said there comes obligations and expectations, such as unconditional loyalty to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The minister explained that unlike other countries, in The Bahamas citizenship is not necessarily conferred automatically on people who are born here. But rather, the Constitution provides for an entitlement to citizenship through registration for certain categories of persons, she said.

“The granting of citizenship is, therefore, a very serious matter not only for us in the government, but also for you our new citizens. The granting of citizenship represents the highest recognition and privilege that government can bestow on an individual,” said Minister Moxey.

“And for you, I am sure the decision to renounce your citizenship rights in some other country in many cases, the land of your birth, to pledge unqualified allegiance to a new country requires… a great deal of personal courage.”

“In accepting you as citizens, care was taken to determine your good character, personal endorses, skills, talents, and your demonstrated involvement in and for concern of the community.”

Immigration Minister Keith Bell said efforts are being made to address the backlog of citizenship applications in the northern Bahamas.

“We know that there are a number of persons in Grand Bahama and Abaco, and the northern Bahamas, and the Acting Director of Immigration and her team are working assiduously to deal with the backlog,” he said.

Mr Bell noted that due diligence is very important when processing of applications.

“We are not necessarily concerned with the numbers as much as we are concerned with ensuring that applications are done as efficiently and that there is due diligence. That is very fundamental because we do know that there are cases of fraud.

“And we do know there is an issue with establishing a national system of identification in the Bahamas. So, all the documents that are required from the respective countries we ensure we get them before an application is even considered,” he explained.

Minister Bell said stateless individuals in The Bahamas face many challenges and their lives are “put on hold”.

“In order to get a job, you need identification. You can’t get a passport; you can’t open a bank account; you can’t get a national insurance. And even if you get that, there are issues as to where you can go and the kind of employment you can have. And, more importantly, if you want to get higher education there are all these requirements, and their lives are basically put on hold until they are able to be processed.

When asked about issue concerning contract workers on Grand Bahama, Minister Bell said it is given priority by the government.

“It is an issue that is being addressed by the Ministry of Labour, and addressed by the Cabinet of The Bahamas. Unfortunately, I cannot pre-empt Cabinet and cannot discuss Cabinet business, but I can give assurance to the contract workers that the matter is being given attention at the highest level.”