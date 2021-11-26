Man Found With Stolen Dog Ordered To Pay Compensation

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who was found with another man’s stolen dog was ordered to pay compensation for the missing pet.

Jason Knowles was arrested after he was found with another man’s pit-bull puppy in April.

He initially denied the allegations; however at the start of his trial before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, he opted to change his plea to guilty.

The prosecution said on April 1, the owner of the $1,000 pup told police someone had entered his yard and stolen his brown and white dog. After he requested police action, a subsequent investigation led to Knowles’ arrest.

After he owned up to the offence, his attorney told the magistrate his client did not want to waste the court's time and insisted Knowles was apologetic for his “mistake in judgement”.

As a result, Knowles was ordered to compensate the dog owner $900. If he doesn’t, he could risk spending a month behind bars.