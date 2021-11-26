One Dead In Double Shooting

A MAN was killed and another injured in a double shooting in Eight Mile Rock last night.

At the time of reporting, police were on the scene of the shooting in Hanna Hill.

Officers confirmed that one victim was dead, and the other had been taken by ambulance to Rand Memorial Hospital. His condition was unknown.

The incident follows fatal shootings this week of a man on Quakoo Street on Tuesday night and of another man on Sunday night on Murray Street, both in New Providence.