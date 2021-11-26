Rainfall Level ‘Not Abnormal’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

INCREASED rainfall during this time of year was yesterday attributed to “a lot” of upper-level systems in the area, according to Chief Meteorological Officer Geoffrey Greene.

However, he said, “it’s not abnormal” when asked about the rainfall experienced this past couple of weeks.

“We’ve had more rainfall during this part of the year than normal because we’ve been getting a lot of fronts and we had a lot of upper-level systems that give us rainfall,” Mr Greene said.

“So, that’s why we’ve had a lot of activity, but other than that I don’t think we’re still not above the rainfall for the year that we normally accumulate.”

“The total rainfall that we would expect to see is 3.41 inches for the total for November. The rainfall decreases as we go. It will be 1.70 inches for December. That’s what is normal, this average for December. Not meaning what it will be above that.”

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30.