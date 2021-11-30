Bahamian Attorney Publishes Book About Tragic Deaths Of Her Sons

If you had placed a wager that newly published author and attorney-at-;aw Agatha D Bethel would have collapsed under the seemingly insurmountable pressures of her life and the immeasurable grief she has experienced, you would have lost the bet.

In her recently released book, “Against the Odds - A Mother’s Story of Hope: Rising from the Ashes of Abuse, Betrayal and the Tragic Death of her Children”, published by Inspire Publishing, Mrs Bethel shares her story of loss, love and restoration.

The last of her mother’s 17 children, Mrs Bethel grew up in an Over-the-Hill community in New Providence in a four-room clapboard structure, in a financially poor family who was, however, rich in love.

Mrs Bethel was a teenage mother who escaped domestic violence only to lose not one, but two sons. But that didn’t stop her from lifting herself up and becoming a practicing attorney-at-law.

Though it was extremely painful to relive her life’s most tragic events while writing her book, Mrs Bethel believes it is important to share her story to help others who may have found themselves on a similar path.

Mrs Bethel has several reasons for writing and publishing her book at this point in time.

“Firstly, I had to do it for my sons,” she said, “They didn’t deserve to die as they did.”

Mrs Bethel said her children had a good life despite their tumultuous start. She worked hard to provide for them, giving them every opportunity to dream big and pursue those dreams. Their opportunities, Mrs Bethel noted, were terrific, but they did nothing to heal the emotional trauma experienced coming from a home rampant with domestic abuse.

The second reason for writing the book, she added, was to help others.

“There are so many people suffering quietly through the same trauma I experienced. Like me, they may not know that they can receive help for themselves and their children,” she said.

Mrs Bethel is grateful to have been rescued by the Bahamas Crisis Centre when she was at one of the lowest points in her early life.

Her third reason to write the book was to allow herself to finally talk about her experiences candidly and own up to her actions.

“The entire process of expressing myself through this book was cathartic. It allowed me to release emotions I thought were long gone,” she said.

The one thing that got Mrs Bethel through the darkest times in her life, she said, was forgiveness. It is a common thread throughout the book.

Mrs Bethel said during her life she was confronted with many extreme challenges that made her feel more like a villain than a victim. Because of this, she chose to forgive. She forgave the perpetrators and herself for the part she played knowingly or unknowingly that may have contributed to any of the tragedies in her life.

“My peace came when I ran to God rather than running from Him,” she said.

Speaking about the book’s message, Pastor Martin Kemp of Gateway Kingdom Ministries in Eleuthera said: “Mrs. Bethel should be commended for her boldness and willingness to be responsibly transparent in relaying her story, which I believe will aid in breaking chains from many lives to bring healing to our families.”

Lay minister Brenda Bethel (no relation to the author), director of Women in Bloom at the Salem Union Baptist Church, called “Against the Odds” a book about hope and resilience, and described the author as a “purpose-driven woman with fire in her belly.”

Mrs Bethel said that “women of all ages can learn, apply and grow” from Agatha Bethel’s life experiences. After having read her story, Bahamas Faith Ministries Fellowships’ Pastor Kersch Darville said, “I particularly love the fact that despite being a teen mother, Agatha could still pursue her education. I believe ‘Against the Odds’ will especially heal women who have silently suffered for too long.”

“Against the Odds” can be purchased in paperback or Kindle (ebook) version from Amazon, in Eleuthera, and at Logos Bookstore in New Providence.