Sands Announces Bid To Run For Fnm Chairman

FORMER Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands has officially announced his bid to run as chairman of the Free National Movement, promising to be an “accessible, vocal and inclusive” chairman if elected.

Although the former Minister of Health has previously spoken of his plans to run for the position, he officially announced his bid in a Facebook post yesterday.

He told party delegates: “We’ve recently made a decision as a party to elect a new leader — Mr Michael Pintard — who has accepted the torch and the mandate to move us forward united as FNMs.

“I wish to congratulate him on being elected the sixth leader of the Free National Movement in our 50-year history. I have pledged my support to him directly.

“As we continue to forge a winning team as we rebuild, it is my intention to run as chairman of our great party at the February 2022 convention.”

He also said: “As former deputy chairman of the Free National Movement, I know the importance of constituencies and associations and it is my goal to help rebuild and strengthen the associations across The Bahamas. Strong associations provide a forum for expression of ideas and views from people whose visions and aspirations should guide the direction of our organisation.

“I am committed to being an accessible, vocal and inclusive chairman if elected by you delegates.”

Former Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson has also announced his intention to contest the post.

Yesterday, Dr Sands suggested that former Deputy House Speaker Don Saunders and former Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes could be entering the race as well.

However, when contacted by The Tribune yesterday, Mr Foulkes declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr Saunders could not be reached for comment despite several attempts made by this newspaper. However, he has previously told The Tribune he was considering running for the position of FNM chairman.

“We have a deep bench in the Free National Movement. I am not hoping to achieve the role of chairman by denigrating or diminishing anybody else. I think that my reputation and my qualifications should stand on their own,” Dr Sands said when asked what makes him stand apart from other contenders.

“I like Elsworth Johnson. I like Donald Saunders. I like Michael Foulkes. With that said, at the end of a respectful honourable campaign, it is my hope that delegates see the merit of a Duane Sands of chairman supporting Michael Pintard and the other leaders of the Free National Movement.”

Yesterday, former Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells said he is also considering offering himself up for a leadership position when the party holds its convention in February.

He said: “I will consider a run for leadership. Leadership is any one of the positions in the council. That could go from the chaplain right up to the deputy leader, but I certainly will pray about it and speak to my family about it and talk to both the current leader and former leader and I’ll make a decision. For me, it’s not about the role, but more about the goal.”